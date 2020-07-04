“Celtic Connections” continues tonight at 7:30PM. Mystery Host revealed!

Tonight the Irish Classical Theatre Company invites will host Episode 8 of Celtic Connections – Honoring the Past; Celebrating the Future.



Last week, ICTC’s newly-appointed Artistic Director Emeritus Vincent O’Neill presented a fascinating overview of the early days of the Company, concluding with a nod to an unnamed colleague who will be leading tonight’s episode. Who will that be? The suspense ends tonight at 7:30PM!

Follow the ICTC through the days of the Calumet, and later The Andrews Theatre, with the individual Vincent credits with having a most profound effect on ICTC’s artistic legacy. His entertaining stories illustrate his deep personal involvement with and commitment to the Irish Classical Theatre Company, which will continue during the 2020-2021 Season and beyond.

Mr O’Neill said they are thrilled that ICTC’s artistic transition is now fully underway! Under the leadership of Executive Artistic Director Kate LoConti Alcocer, colleagues – old and new – prepare for a spectacular 30th Anniversary Season. Relax, refresh and raise a glass with us!

Please tune in to Celtic Connections tonight at 7:30PM on the ICTC’s YouTube channel.

“Until we are able to gather again in person in the intimate space of ICTC’s Andrews Theatre, we wish you continuing good health. Cheers!” Kate LoConti Alcocer, Executive Artistic Director

