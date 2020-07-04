NY new cases drops from 1 T0 17 after Donald Trump Leads Republican Governors To Massive Infection Rates

Could America possibly have a worse leader as the Covid pandemic rages across the country with over 50,000 new infections a day for the past nine days? First Trump denied Covid was a threat and now he’s just ignoring every precaution experts say are needed, and his follower are taking his lead. How great would it have been for him to say the patriotic thing to do is wear a mask and to put one on himself? Videos and photos emerged showing that before the Tulsa rally, Trump campaign workers removed thousands of “Do Not Sit Here, Please!” stickers from seats in the arena that were intended to mark recommended distances between rally goers. Trump sets a terrible example. His rally yesterday at Mt. Rushmore featured thousands of Trump supporters jammed shoulder to shoulder with no masks while protesters outside all wore masks. Of course, South Dakota’s republican governor proudly said Fox News that “there will be no social distancing at Trump’s rally. Those who have concerns should stay home.”

