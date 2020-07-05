The Lonely Ones facebook photo jamiemoses288 Add Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn Arts & Culture • Music NEW MUSIC: From Columbus, Ohio comes hard rockers The Lonely Ones July 5, 2020jamiemoses288 Formed in the summer of 2019, The Lonely Ones are a four piece vocal-oriented hard rock band with an ear for melody and strong guitar riffs. The first singles “Eternal Sadness” and “The Lonely One” debuted in March of 2020. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... You may also like Arts & Culture • Featured • Theater “Celtic Connections” continues tonight at 7:30PM. Mystery Host revealed! July 4, 2020 Arts & Culture • Featured • Music NEW MUSIC: Rap icon Lil Wayne drops long awaited music video for “GLORY” July 3, 2020 Arts & Culture • Featured • Music NEW MUSIC: Los Angeles rapper Blueface releases animated video/single “TRAPHOUSE” featuring ) 03 Greedo and Flashh Gottii July 3, 2020 About the authorView All Posts jamiemoses288 Add Comment Click here to post a comment Leave a Reply Cancel reply NEW MUSIC: California duo Hey King! share video single “LUCKY” Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn
