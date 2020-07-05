The Lonely Ones facebook photo
NEW MUSIC: From Columbus, Ohio comes hard rockers The Lonely Ones

July 5, 2020
jamiemoses288
Formed in the summer of 2019, The Lonely Ones are a four piece vocal-oriented hard rock band with an ear for melody and strong guitar riffs. The first singles “Eternal Sadness” and “The Lonely One” debuted in March of 2020.

jamiemoses288

