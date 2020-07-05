Trump Will Show America He Has Loyalty and Strong Sense of Justice by Pardoning Roger Stone

Usually, white-collar criminals are allowed to turn themselves in. He wasn’t a flight risk and was released on modest bail.
However, Judge Jackson put a gag order on Stone and perhaps more significantly, Judge Jackson said his defense lawyers were not allowed to bring up the fact that the government was never able to show proof the Russians were behind the ‘stolen’ emails given to WikiLeaks at the heart of the entire case.
After his conviction, the highly-partisan prosecutors recommended an absurd, draconian sentence of ten years for Stone, for his victimless crimes.
Stone is set to report to the federal corrections facility at Jesup, Georgia, where prison guards and employees and their union have complained about lack of masks, lack of gloves, no hand-washing regimens and no efforts at internal social distancing.
As Target Liberty wrote, “Stone has been a loyal soldier to Trump. He has never once said a negative word though under enormous pressure from the anti-Trump establishment to do so. And it should not be forgotten by Trump that it is the establishment crowd, that is going after Trump, that is also going after Stone.”
Stone could have easily gotten himself out of being prosecuted by simply testifying to whatever the anti-Trump prosecutors wanted him to say against Trump. The prosecutors would not have cared much if what Stone testified was true or not. Leading witnesses to say what prosecutors want to hear is a high art form at the Department of Justice.
Stone was on their hit list. Not only for supporting Trump but also for going after the ruling elite. His published books are full-frontal attacks on those who some might call the Deep State’s premier representatives.
- The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ
- The Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty
- The Clintons’ War on Women
At this point, Trump has an opportunity to show the world he is not finished. Many in the mainstream media have already ruled him out for a second term.
You can talk all you want. Trump can proclaim a grand message of patriotism and of standing up against the radical left, as he did at Mount Rushmore on July 4th – and by pardoning Stone, he will also send a loud message:
He stood up for his friend. He took the chance that it might be politically unpopular to pardon his supporter that he admits was unjustly prosecuted.
Everyone will understand. Sure the mainstream media will howl. But everyone, even those on the fence, understands loyalty.
Everyone from God to a clump of grass understands loyalty and sticking up for a friend. Trump won’t lose a vote. He might energize his supporters. He may make some on-the-fence folks hop to his side.
Even if you disagree with Trump or dislike Roger Stone, you will have to admit somewhere in your heart that this is what you would do for your own friend in need.
And if you wouldn’t stand up for your friend, who stood up for you, and protect him, when you could, in his crucial hour of need, then you wouldn’t have voted for Trump anyway. I am not even sure you could qualify to vote for anyone, not being a member of the human race.
