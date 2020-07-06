RETIRE THE REDSKINS NAME

The Washington Redskins National Football League franchise is a disgrace! In the year 2020, Washington team owner Daniel Snyder cannot possibly continue to rationalize keeping his ridiculously racist team name in the face of widespread, righteous public condemnation of Snyder’s racist recalcitrance.

Our nation’s capitol’s team name “The Redskins” will be retired before this football season begins, if Representative Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) has anything to say about it: “The time [for the name] has ended. There is no way to justify it. You either step into this century or you don’t. It’s up to the owner of the team to do that.”

In 1997, Washington, D.C.’s National Basketball Association franchise willingly changed its name from “The Bullets” to “The Wizards”. So what’s Daniel Snyder’s problem (other than being a bigot)?

As silly as some of these monikers are below, any one of them would be preferable to Washington D.C.’s current NFL team name. Take your pick, Mr. Snyder.

* Washington Redcoats

* Washington Rednecks

* Washington Redrums

* Washington Red Dawns

* Washington Red Foxes

* Washington Red Lines

* Washington Red Rovers

* Washington Red Tides

* Washington Red Riding Hoods

* Washington Red Sparrows

(Melania Trump can be the team mascot)

