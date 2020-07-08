6 BPO bass players perform a contemporary jazz work by Christian Gentet.

Members of the BPO bass section have put together a fun virtual performance of “Bass, Bass, Bass, Bass, Bass and Bass,” a contemporary jazz work for 6 double basses by French composer Christian Gentet, member and founder of the Paris based L’Orchestre de Contrebasses
Jazz Times says of Bass, Bass, Bass, Bass, Bass and Bass, “The exquisite sounds emanating from the six bassists and their wooden companions confirm the feelings of bass lovers that the bass should rightly be front and center. Playing arco, pizzicato and with a little wood slapping, these players create a richness and depth of sound that is lacking not at all from the absence of other instruments. It’s a must for anyone into the bass, and for those of you who aren’t, it’s time to get with the program!”.
BPO Musicians featured are Daniel Pendley, Brett Shurtliffe, Edmond Gnekow, Nick Jones, Jonathan Borden, and Paul Matz.
