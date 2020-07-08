BUFFALO CULTURALS THAT HAVE REOPENED IN PHASE 4

Since closing in mid-March, regional cultural centers have been eagerly anticipating hosting visitors once again. Under the governor’s reopening plan, Phase 4 signaled a green light for many to open their doors, but operating a bit differently.
Local arts institutions maintain a strong, consistent bond staying connected. Whether large, small, visual, literary or performing arts, we are available to each other for support during times like this. At the Burchfield Penney we want to make sure that our community knows how and when all of us will reemerge.
As we learn of their re-openings and as our plan advances, we will keep you up to date on these exciting announcements. Many of us have transitioned activities to online, and social space experiences so our individual websites, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are the best way to stay informed. But for now, we celebrate all the re-openings, here’s a short list, please join us in support of them:
Buffalo Zoo is now open Wed – Mon, 9 am – 4 pm, purchase tickets in advance on their website: https://buffalozoo.org/tickets/
Buffalo Olmsted Parks have maintained being open, for details and a schedule of activities, go to https://www.bfloparks.org/
Buffalo History Museum opens July 29, https://buffalohistory.org/
