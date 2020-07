Today, Silversun Pickups share their new song “Toy Soldiers,” a reimagined version of Martika’s classic track, which was produced by Butch Vig and recorded in January. “We were thinking about songs from the ’80s that we loved growing up, that had a big radio moment and was part of our cultural DNA,” Brian Aubert of the band says. “A song that you know right away when you hear it. We thought of ‘Toy Soldiers’ as a great example of this and decided we should try and record it.”

