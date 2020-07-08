Preparing a Funeral: What You Need to Know

If you have family or friends who have recently lost someone, or you have lost someone, then you know how difficult the entire experience can be. Many families deal with death differently, depending on the culture they come from or the specific traditions that their family might have. Regardless of the way that someone’s life is celebrated, there are certain arrangements that you must make when planning a funeral. This article seeks to help you along the journey of planning a funeral. The last thing you need when making the plans for someone’s celebration of life is added stress due to unfamiliarity with the entire process. The concrete steps and processes listed in this article should help to give you a look at the entire process, in order to aid in your decision making.

Make Arrangements

The first step that this article will cover is making the actual arrangements for a funeral, and visitation, should you choose to have one. This will help give the funeral home a better idea of what you would like and your preferences in terms of times and dates. This is essentially the planning stage. There are always adjustments that can be made along the way, but you must at least strive to have some sort of plan.

Full Burial

One option that many people take is to get a full burial at a cemetery. This is usually costly and involves buying a casket, which the person is placed into and then buried. Usually, when a full burial takes place there is a tombstone placed on the ground to denote the spot, listing the name of the person buried there, and whatever other information might be listed. Many people prefer a full burial as opposed to cremation (which will be discussed at length later), and many other options that exist today.

Cremation

If your loved one indicated before passing that they want to be cremated, then you should do everything within your power to honor that request. Cremation involves using a crematorium to incinerate the body, leaving behind fine ash which is then collected. These ashes can in many cases be buried in a cemetery. Some people prefer to not bury the ashes and instead like to keep them in their homes. In many cases, you can purchase nice vases which are made to store the ashes of your loved one. We recommend exploring the options for cremation cases from the experts of https://www.greenmeadowmemorials.com/cremation-urns. There is a comprehensive list of possible urns, featuring reviews and details about each. Sometimes buying cremation urns through a funeral home can limit your options. Be sure to explore all of your options online before committing to any purchase, to ensure that you could not be saving large sums of money. There are also many unconventional options that you can do with your ashes after you die, such as having them shot into space or being used to create soil for a tree, which can then be planted.

Buy a Plot (or Not)

Depending on the type of funeral you are having, you may or may not need to buy a plot at a cemetery. There are often different sections depending on whether or not it is a full burial, cremation, or memorial trees. Cremation plots are usually much smaller and are generally less expensive than the plot for a full burial.

Having the Funeral

Planning the actual funeral can be a stressful ordeal depending on how many different people you need to coordinate, and the different locations that you must attend. Sometimes funerals can be incredibly large, featuring processions of hundreds of cars and people. Be sure that you check with the funeral home and the cemetery regarding different restrictions. This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many places are restricting the number of people allowed in their buildings and cemeteries.

Hopefully, this article has been helpful and informative regarding the different steps which you must go through when planning a funeral. By using the tips and tricks included in this article you should be able to avoid any extra stress or anxiety, which is the last thing that you need when already dealing with the trauma of losing a family member or loved one. If you follow the steps laid out above, then you can rest easy knowing that the funeral arrangements for your loved ones are taken care of and organized properly. There is no need to make a bad situation worse by making mistakes in the process, which could potentially cost you hundreds or thousands of dollars

