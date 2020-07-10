NEW MUSIC: Charlotte, NC rapper Lute releases video single “LIFE”

“Sometimes life gets crazy. Sometimes I don’t know up from down.” For his latest single “Life,” Lute reflects on the pressures he faces from those around him including his daughter and mother, the rap game, and most importantly, himself. The talented R&B singer Tiera Beverly adds harmonies on the song’s chorus. The video, directed by Alexander Hall for Haus Elephi, features three generations of Lute’s family as well as the recent headlines regarding the protests in the streets and Covid-19. He also dedicates the song and video to those killed on June 21, 2020 on Beatties Ford Road in North Carolina as well as his cousin Marcus Okoye Withers. LUTE was one of the featured artists on the compilation 2019 platinum selling album Revenge of the Dreamers III.

“LIFE” LYRICS

[Verse 1]

My daughter called me crying

Said she missed me, so I just cried with her

Some days I get caught up in the mix, but I’m still a real nigga

If you want it, then go get it, that’s how the rich get richer

Niggas yellin’ put them on, but never really get the picture

‘Cause, shit, I fight for this

Nearly gave half my life for this

Some days I feel like I’m just right for this

Then a rap nigga show me just how really wack the cycle is

My music like a gif, ’cause niggas askin’ “what do I type for this?”

Only person that I’m up against is me

I’m hella humble, don’t mistake, that shit is weak

Show my daughter if she fall, it’s cool, just get back on your feet

I’m here to give you all these tools and then my life will be complete

Show you what you dream is true and what you want in life and reach

And now I gotta take a look at me and practice what I preach

You are who you wanna be

And now I gotta take a look at me and practice what I preach

[Chorus]

Sometimes life gets crazy

Some days I don’t know up from down

(Some days I don’t know up from down)

Life gets so crazy

But I can’t turn my back right now

[Verse 2]

Time waits for no man

I’m livin’ life like the first time I slow danced

I probably make mistakes, but I’m still in the moment

If I fuck up then I own it

If it’s me against myself, then who really my opponent?

See, you don’t get it, some things just be fuckin’ with my spirit

I’m just a lil’ overwhelmed, my mom can hear it in my lyrics

But this the life I choose, so I continue with the vision

I stay true to self, and mind more of my business

Drink a little bit more water, plus my hair done grew some inches

Bedtime stories to my daughter ’bout how I grew up in the trenches

Yeah, yeah

Hard body, ain’t no flinchin’, gotta get it how you live it

Who you are don’t make a difference, yeah, yeah

So never get it twisted, life gon’ knock you off your pivot

Keep your balance is the mission, yeah, yeah

Put yourself in the position, stack your losses and your winnings

I be back in just a minute, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

Sometimes life gets crazy

Some days I don’t know up from down

(Some days I don’t know up from down)

Life gets so crazy

But I can’t turn my back right now

Sometimes life gets crazy

Some days I don’t know up from down

(Some days I don’t know up from down)

Life gets so crazy

But I can’t turn my back right now

