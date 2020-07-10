NEW MUSIC: Indie folk duo The Milk Carton Kids Release New Live Album ‘Live From Lincoln Theatre’ Today including the video “HOPE OF A LIFETIME” and others

The Milk Carton Kids are digitally releasing the live album Live From Lincoln Theatre today. Comprised of singers and acoustic guitar players Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale, The Milk Carton Kids both filmed and recorded their set at this Columbus, Ohio theatre in October 2013 during their tour in support of the Grammy-nominated album The Ash & Clay. Released as a film in 2014, this is the first time the show’s audio is available on all streaming services. Watch + listen to the album in full HERE.
“Live From Lincoln Theatre is the truest representation of what Joey and I have been up to for the last decade,” Pattengale explains. “The set list is like a greatest hits album of Milk Carton Kids songs. I’ve never played guitar in the studio quite the way that it comes together on stage. Our voices also communicate something extra for the occasion. And, of course, Joey doesn’t ramble about our master recordings, but there’s no stopping him once the lights are dim and the mics are hot.”
HOPE OF A LIFETIME LYRICS
There’s a light that’s shining now
And a calm wind in the pine
For the fate of a fearsome travesty
Seems to have forgotten me
Seems to have forgotten me
If it hasn’t learned by now
Where I’ve hid so very long
I’ll come safely out into the silence found
In the wake of its passing on
In the wake of its passing on
A Spartan smile and westward stare hold a promise in the air
That’s the way they used to find their own way home
By the stars, on their own
By the stars, on their own
While I pray for Promised Land
To replace all I have made
Darkness steals the light I bear
And the hope of a lifetime fades
The hope of a lifetime fades
In the newfound reverie
Of quiet peace I found
Freedom comes from being unafraid
Of the heartache that can plague a man
The heartache that can plague a man
A Spartan smile and westward stare hold a promise in the air
That’s the way they used to find their own way home
By the stars, on their own
By the stars, on their own
