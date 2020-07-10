NEW MUSIC: Indie folk duo The Milk Carton Kids Release New Live Album ‘Live From Lincoln Theatre’ Today including the video “HOPE OF A LIFETIME” and others

The Milk Carton Kids are digitally releasing the live album Live From Lincoln Theatre today. Comprised of singers and acoustic guitar players Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale, The Milk Carton Kids both filmed and recorded their set at this Columbus, Ohio theatre in October 2013 during their tour in support of the Grammy-nominated album The Ash & Clay. Released as a film in 2014, this is the first time the show’s audio is available on all streaming services. Watch + listen to the album in full HERE.

“Live From Lincoln Theatre is the truest representation of what Joey and I have been up to for the last decade,” Pattengale explains. “The set list is like a greatest hits album of Milk Carton Kids songs. I’ve never played guitar in the studio quite the way that it comes together on stage. Our voices also communicate something extra for the occasion. And, of course, Joey doesn’t ramble about our master recordings, but there’s no stopping him once the lights are dim and the mics are hot.”

HOPE OF A LIFETIME LYRICS

There’s a light that’s shining now

And a calm wind in the pine

For the fate of a fearsome travesty

Seems to have forgotten me

Seems to have forgotten me

If it hasn’t learned by now

Where I’ve hid so very long

I’ll come safely out into the silence found

In the wake of its passing on

In the wake of its passing on

A Spartan smile and westward stare hold a promise in the air

That’s the way they used to find their own way home

By the stars, on their own

By the stars, on their own

While I pray for Promised Land

To replace all I have made

Darkness steals the light I bear

And the hope of a lifetime fades

The hope of a lifetime fades

In the newfound reverie

Of quiet peace I found

Freedom comes from being unafraid

Of the heartache that can plague a man

The heartache that can plague a man

A Spartan smile and westward stare hold a promise in the air

That’s the way they used to find their own way home

By the stars, on their own

By the stars, on their own

