NEW MUSIC: video/single release by LA Rapper Blueface ft. Coyote “YEA YEA”

Platinum-selling rapper Blueface releases new track & video “Yea Yea” ft. Coyote–the hip-hop duo Ricky Blanco & Guapo Cortes

YEA YEA LYRICS

[Intro]

One, two, three, four, five, drive by

[?] players make the [?] fly

[?]

Blocka

Ki-ki, ki-ki

[Verse 1: Coyote]

Without a doubt, I get that work in the drawer

You know it’s blood and blooda

This ain’t no joke, if run up you get smoked

Or catch a blade and get poked

The streets got no hope

If you scared pray to the pole

Family fed by the dope

If you ain’t live it, you won’t understand me

Banana boat with them packs in Miami, I get ’em and go

Cartel ties on the low

DEA knocked on my door then deported my pop

I wonder who gave ’em the drop

When I find out, he get popped

My youngins gon’ slide

When they do you, you won’t survive

Like Popeyes we leavin’ ’em fried

Don’t play with my bread

If you ain’t heard what I said

Then we go off with his head, oh yeah, yeah

[Chorus: Coyote]

Snuck through the back with the yeah-yeah

You know we got packs of the yay-yay

Big tits but was better as the yay-yay

You more like “No”, I’m like “Yea, yea”

My youngin’ got locked for the yay-yay

Bail him out, I got stacks of the yay-yay

New foreign, I’ma pull up in that, yeah, yeah

Catch me at the top, oh yeah, yeah

[Verse 2: Blueface & Coyote]

Blueface, baby (Yeah, yeah)

Yeah, aight

Gotta keep a chopstick in my chop (Yeah, yeah)

I just copped a house bigger than the cops in the suburbs

I’m the only nigga on my block (Yeah, yeah)

Never leave the house without that yeah, yeah

Forty knockin’ off, Gucci headbands (Ooh)

It’s not regular, baby these is baguettes, ‘guettes

Million dollar views and some Moët get her more wet, uh

Catch me at the top gettin’ top (Ooh)

She know I ain’t shit but she still gon’ bop (Yeah, yeah)

Pull up, drippin’ in the drop (Ooh)

Reach for my chain and you niggas gettin’ popped (Yeah, yeah)

[Chorus: Coyote]

Snuck through the back with the yeah-yeah

You know we got packs of the yay-yay

Big tits but was better as the yay-yay

You more like “No”, I’m like “Yea, yea

My youngin’ got locked for the yay-yay

Bail him out, I got stacks of the yay-yay

New foreign, I’ma pull up in that, yeah, yeah

Catch me at the top, oh yeah, yeah

[Verse 3: Coyote]

I’m strapped in this bitch

Peep how I walk like I’m rich

I already [?] (Ooh)

I hop in the whip

My youngin’ extended the clip (Brrr)

I promise my shooters don’t miss

Don’t talk to the feds

Got blood on my Nike Cortez, from kickin’ and stompin’ on heads (Boom)

That lady look guapa, I ain’t waste my time on no thot

Can’t blame her for shootin’ her shot, like “Yeah, yeah”

Shawty in the bathroom doin’ yay-yay

You want the drama then the homie got the yeah-yeah

In the back you know I got a lot of yay-yay

I know you claim you got the same, homie, yeah, yeah

You like mister me too, part two

Whatever I say I have you say you got too

Like homie yeah-yeah

So get the fuck from ’round me

My youngins in this bitch, please don’t get them rowdy, yeah

[Chorus: Coyote]

Snuck through the back with the yeah-yeah

You know we got packs of the yay-yay

Big tits but was better as the yay-yay

You more like “No”, I’m like “Yea, yea”

My youngin’ got locked for the yay-yay

Bail him out, I got stacks of the yay-yay

New foreign, I’ma pull up in that, yeah, yeah

Catch me at the top, oh yeah, yeah

