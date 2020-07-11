BUFFALO CULTURALS THAT HAVE REOPENED IN PHASE 4

Since closing in mid-March, regional cultural centers have been eagerly anticipating hosting visitors once again. Under the governor’s reopening plan, Phase 4 signaled a green light for many to open their doors, but operating a bit differently.

Local arts institutions maintain a strong, consistent bond staying connected. Whether large, small, visual, literary or performing arts, we are available to each other for support during times like this. At the Burchfield Penney we want to make sure that our community knows how and when all of us will reemerge.

As we learn of their re-openings and as our plan advances, we will keep you up to date on these exciting announcements. Many of us have transitioned activities to online, and social space experiences so our individual websites, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are the best way to stay informed. But for now, we celebrate all the re-openings, here’s a short list, please join us in support of them:

Buffalo Zoo is now open Wed – Mon, 9 am – 4 pm, purchase tickets in advance on their website: https://buffalozoo.org/tickets/

Buffalo Olmsted Parks have maintained being open, for details and a schedule of activities, go to https://www.bfloparks.org/

Buffalo History Museum opens July 29, https://buffalohistory.org/

Explore & More, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum opens for members July 8 and general visitors starting July 15, info at exploreandmore.org

Buffalo Museum of Science reopens on July 10, Friday-Sunday, 10 AM – 6 PM. Tickets need to be purchased in advance online at http://www.sciencebuff.org, or by calling 716-896-5200.

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens opens July 8 for members and to the general public July 15. Details at buffalogardens.com

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Marin House Complex – The Space Between: Frank Lloyd Wright | Jun Kaneko a public art exhibition partnership with Albright-Knox Art Gallery’s Public Art Initiative is on view now, and for more info check at http://www.martinhouse.org/

Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center re-opens today for in-person visitors commencing with John Oswald’s video installation, Stillnessence. hallwalls.org

Explore Buffalo tours will resume with outdoor-only walking and bike tours available. More than 40 different tours are available to choose from! Tours will begin on July 9th for Explorer Pass Holders and on July 16th for the public. https://explorebuffalo.org/

Graycliff Will Reopen With Private Tours in August Booking is now available at experiencegraycliff.org

