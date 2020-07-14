NEW MUSIC: LA singer-songwriter Gracie releases new video single “FRIEND”

Today, emerging songwriter Gracie Abrams shares her debut project, minor. A showcase for her nuanced lyricism and intimate vocals, the seven-song project features Abrams’s acclaimed singles “21,” “I miss you, I’m sorry,” and “Long Sleeves.” minor is available now via Interscope Records at all digital retailers HERE.

Today also marks the premiere of the video for “Friend,” a poignant track from minor. The videol follows the 20-year-old artist as she rides around Los Angeles alone, journeying through the city’s outskirts, chaotic freeways, and lonesome streets while sharing her story of betrayal and loss.

In a full-circle moment for Abrams, minor features the first of her songs to draw widespread attention: the bittersweet title track, penned by Abrams at age 17. Through the years, Abrams has shared homespun clips of her songs on social media, amassing over 290k followers on Instagram before she’d even released her first track.

