ALL REPUBLICANS AND CONSERVATIVES SHOULD RETURN ANY STIMULUS FUNDS THEY RECEIVED

To The Editor:

I believe that ALL conservatives and Republicans should return their Covid-19 Stimulus Relief Checks, Grants and Loans to the federal government so that they do not become guilty of being “lazy welfare recipients” accepting “government hand-outs” and being “subsidized” by the federal government which they constantly profess to HATE.

It is HYPOCRITICAL for conservatives and Republicans to accept help from the federal government when they constantly oppose such help for the middle and lower classes who truly need it and who they look down their noses at. Now, they are in their shoes.

All of our allies in western Europe and Canada have federal governments which do more to help their people than the USA does. For us to be right, all of them have to be wrong.

To quote Al Pacino in “And Justice For All”, “I have now concluded my opening statement.”

Sincerely,

Stewart B. Epstein

P.S. I am a retired college professor of Sociology, Social Work, and Psychology.

I am proud to have taught at West Virginia University, Slippery Rock University, and Keuka College.

I also spent five years working as a New York State-licensed Masters degree-level social worker who provided therapy and counseling in the fields of Alcoholism, Drug Addiction, Mental Health/Illness, and Marriage and Family Therapy.

I am very much looking forward to serving as a Volunteer in September by helping and assisting a public school 4th-grade teacher in her classroom.