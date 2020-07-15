Slave trader Edward Colston, protestor Jen Reid, Colston being tossed in the river
Featured News World News

Statue of slave trader Edward Colston was replaced in Bristol, England this morning with a sculpture of one of the protesters whose anger brought him down.

July 15, 2020
jamiemoses288

Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid said she ‘shed a tear’ when she saw a sculpture of her replace that of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol on Wednesday. Artist Marc Quinn had the new statue installed without council permission. The statue replicates a photograph of Reid with her fist raised taken after the 17th century merchant was toppled by Black Lives Matter demonstrators last month Arriving in two lorries before 5am, a team of 10 people worked quickly to install the figure of Reid, who said she had been secretly working with Quinn on the idea for weeks

“The sculpture that has been installed today was the work and decision of a London based artist. It was not requested and permission was not given for it to be installed,” the mayor said. However, the police said they not received any complaints and it’s up to the city council whether or not it remains. Soon after the mayor tweeted “The city is setting up a process to determine what happens with the plinth [a plinth is the pedestal the stature rests on]. The people will decide its future.” .

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: