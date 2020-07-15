Want to Sell Your House Fast? Here’s What to Do

There can be many reasons why you would need to sell your house fast. You’re short on money, late on the mortgage, going through a divorce, or simply want to move on to something better. Sometimes it’s hard to find a buyer right away and you have to put your plans on hold until someone decides to buy your property. Problem is, not everyone has the luxury to wait, and that’s why we’re here.

We’ve made a list of things to do if you want to sell your house as fast as possible.

1. Hire a Good Real Estate Agent

A good real estate agent might be the key to selling your house quickly. There’s a reason why people hire real estate agents instead of trying to sell houses themselves. A good real estate agent has a big network of possible buyers and sellers and can connect both and find you someone who has the intention of buying without wasting your time. Moreover, a real estate agent knows how to negotiate on your behalf as he has the skill and experience to do it.

2. Hire a Wholesale Service

Wholesale service is an investor who will buy your house in cash in the shortest time possible. They may give you a price that’s a bit lower than the original, but the fast service makes up for it. Look online for more info about home buyers who offer wholesale services. You will be able to find different services and choose the best-suited one for your needs. Although it’s normal to expect a decrease in price, they will give a fair amount of the value of your house.

3. Clean Your House and Declutter

You want your house to look its best for potential buyers. It’s hard to fantasize about a bright future in a house that’s messy and dusty. And you want the potential buyers to see themselves living in your house. So, you need to clean it very well, every bit of it.

Do some decluttering and buy a storage unit, if needed, for all the things that may look out of place. Decluttering will also help you immensely when it’s time to move to your new house. Arranging your furniture is another idea to make the house look its best. A good arrangement will make it look bigger in space.

4. Fix and Upgrade

If you go inside a house for sale and find a broken fence and a hole in the wall, you’re less likely to buy it. Your estimation for its price may also be less than its real value. It’s simple, if it’s broken, fix it. That applies to everything from walls to plumbing to the forgotten spooky attic.

If you can spare some money, upgrading the house will be a worthy investment. Now don’t overboard and do something big when you’re selling it anyway. Just a coat of paint, a new curtain in the living room, or a new faucet will do the trick.

5. Advertise on Social Media

Social media is a very powerful tool. A post in a big online house buyers’ group can reach thousands of people. Take pictures of your house in its best shape and post it online. Make sure the camera is good and the lighting is optimal to make the house look shiny and polished. Take a video from the inside of the house as well, preferably in daylight with the windows open.

If you can spare some money, you can get a professional home stager and photographer who will do a great job of making your house seem appealing from a buyer’s perspective.

6. Adjust the Price-if needed

If the price is higher than it should be, the house will stay on the market for a long time. Ask yourself if you’re doing a good job of assessing its value. Remember that location is a big factor in pricing a house. You can check the prices of houses in the same neighborhood to know the price ranges. If you’re lost, there is a house price calculator online at the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s website that will help you come up with a rough estimate.

It takes time to sell a house, regardless of how much you need the money. You shouldn’t lose hope though, as there are some ways to accelerate the process. You may need a helping hand from a real estate agent or a wholesaler. Social media might offer a different sort of helping hand, as its accessibility makes it a great platform for people to buy and sell properties. If all else fails, you can consider lowering the price.

