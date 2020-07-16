NEW MUSIC: YouTube streaming giant The Living Tombstone release new video single “SUNBURN”

The Living Tombstone release their new single SUNBURN in direct dialogue with their last hit DRUNK. “Sunburn” is a song about codependency and denial. The verses speak to someone who is desperately in unrequited love, and the choruses are from that person’s adoring and worshipping POV. When you put someone so high on a pedestal that you make them your sun, you’ll more than likely always get burned !

The new single and video comes just months ahead their first album release zero_one, available for pre-save here.

