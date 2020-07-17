NEW MUSIC: Talented teenage artist Payton releases video single “HABITS”

Teenage singer, songwriter, guitarist, and viral creatorPayton Moormeier just released his second single “Habits.” It has a hummable riff and good lyrics that cuts through handclaps, keys.

The single is the follow up to Payton’s debut single “Love Letter” which racked up millions of streams and views within days of its release. After a relationship ended abruptly leaving Payton with no closure, he was inspired to express the feelings she left him with on the track.

Music has helped the Georgia-born and North Carolina-raised singer gain the confidence to express his thoughts through self-penned originals. After discovering Metallica at seven-years-old, his mom bought him a guitar, and Payton taught himself how to play by consuming countless hours of lessons on YouTube. He later widened his musical palette by listening to Post Malone, blackbear, and more. Payton began posting covers on social media when he was only 12, generating nearly 1 million views from a cover of Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself.” In between honing his chops and regularly creating online content, he posted a TikTok of Halsey’s “Without Me” that caught fire in 2018. Exploding on the platform, Payton has since attracted over 12.8 million fans on Tik Tok, 538 million “likes” and billions of views and impressions. As his profile rose, Payton focused on crafting his original solo debut. With more music to come, Payton hopes listeners and fans who watched him grow are inspired to chase their dreams too.

