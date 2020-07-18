NEW MUSIC: Avante Garde Dance Artist Torii Wolf releases “SUMMON (KLVR GRL Remix)”

“Torii has such a weird, wicked style,…It’s just very left field—reminiscent of a Bjork or something like that. They are so unique and versatile; they write, sing, and they are an accomplished guitarist and drummer. But image-wise, there is no comparison. Subject-wise, Torii is in a whole different place” -DJ Premier

“This record was created with KLVR GRL during Shelter In Place,” said Wolf. “We collaborated virtually. KLVR GRL is a drummer/producer /otherworldly creature. He is gentle fire, a humble creative and brilliant star I feel a profound connection with KLVR GRL I believe we will have an everlasting creative relationship here. There is plenty more to come. It feels very natural for me creating with KLVR GRL; we see each other ‘Summon’ is all about hypnagogia, the fine line between dream world and wake state…Floating in between. Loosening our grip. Surrendering to our reality.”

In a 15-year career that has spanned a host of musical genres from singer-songwriter to hip-hop, Torii Wolf has never failed to create a sense of intimacy with their listeners. No matter the genre that’s put on the music, it all begins with Wolf, their musical imagination, and a guitar.

For Wolf, a New Yorker now based in LA, songwriting is a full-body experience. “I feel a song forming in my whole body; the urge to express is totally physical.”

“I like how music can be a bridge to the spiritual world,” says Wolf. “I want to use my music to build a safe space for people to feel.” To feel anything—to feel excited, or safe, or unsafe, or shocked, or uncomfortable. Music has a power to bring all these feelings forward in a safe way.

Wolf has been playing music professionally for nearly 15 years, including a full album and tour with hip-hop icon DJ Premier as Torii Wolf, and live performance and production with Mike Zombie, the OVO-beatmaker behind Drake’s “Started From the Bottom.” Zombie’s productions with Torii Wolf are dark and deep and that really resonates with their overall vibe.

Thank you!

Meijin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

