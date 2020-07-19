Learn to brew beer – virtually! Saturday, July 25th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm!

The Heritage Brewers Guild will host a FREE virtual class

on beginning brewing Saturday, July 25th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm!

This virtual class will introduce basic homebrewing. No brewing experience required.

Coverage will consist of a discussion of the history of India Pale Ale (IPA). Class will cover brewing topics including Water, Malt, Hops, and Yeast. Brewing equipment and sanitation will also be discussed.

To sign up or for further information, please click here.

