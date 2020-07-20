Sym Fera Little Things video screenshot
NEW MUSIC: The mysterious LA duo Sim Fera release “LITTLE THINGS”

July 20, 2020
“Overexposure and oversharing have been accepted as default settings in the modern era, so any glimmer of cryptic mystery are welcome anomalies. Sym Fera are a new duo that reside in Los Angeles and…. well, that’s about all anyone knows so far. Their social media platforms extol moody aesthetics over identity — think lots of shadows — as the pair recently released their second single “Little Things” after last year’s intriguing opening shot “Darkness Visible” earned justifiable comparisons to James Blake and peak-downer Thom Yorke.”

ROLLING STONE MAGAZINE

