How value of Bitcoin and blockchain get changed?

Different companies have developed blockchain for at least 20 years. It is a database in the form of a continuous system, which stores information about all operations performed in it. The system works on the principle of a peer-to-peer network this means interpenetration, no dedicated servers copies of the history of operations are available to all users peers who have access to.

If several transactions operations are performed in one block, then information about them is stored in the same block, it cannot be deleted, corrected retroactively. Moreover, each transaction depends on the previous one. The encrypted data is available to all users participating in the network. It is essential to understand that we are not talking about open access for all Internet users. Still, only for those who have a unique encryption key to information: this is the principle of blockchain security. Today, the main questions to the blockchain are, perhaps, as follows: how long can data be stored in blocks and what volumes of data centres are needed for this?

Blockchain has become famous thanks to cryptocurrencies electronic means of payment. The most famous of these is Bitcoin. It appeared in last year in foreign countries, and its creators are still not known for sure, who published the concept of a cryptocurrency, which appeared a year later. In the concept, the principle of a distributed database, a blockchain was spelt out – hence the concept of blockchain.

Bitcoin, like other well-known cryptocurrencies, is not a physical currency, and a commodity does not back it – it is encrypted program code, the data of which is recorded on the blockchain. But despite its virtuality, this currency still needs to be bought for ordinary money or exchanged for goods. And even mining of the block with bitcoin it is a costly undertaking due to the high costs of computing machines sees the help.

Any user visiting particular sites can open an electronic wallet and, after registration, receive a unique cryptographic key that opens access to it. The key is assigned the user’s bitcoin address – this is an analogue of a bank account and at the same times his name. The main feature of bitcoin is the anonymity of its owner, and you can find out where and when it was used, track operations, but you cannot find out who conducted them.

So, bitcoins and blockchain are phenomena of a different order, the first obey the second, and if the blockchain can be used outside the coverage area of the cryptocurrency, then electronic money does not work without blockchain protocols.



Speaking about security, of course, we must not forget about the possibilities of using blockchain features to solve problems that have long been facing the nuclear power industry in general. The mechanism of the most reliable distributed data warehouse with the ability to complete and guaranteed traceability of all changes is well suited for such an international task as monitoring the storage and movement of fissile materials and equipment controlled by the IAEA. The problems of data inaccuracy, their retroactive corrections and direct destruction are solved.

If the population uses the blockchain to buy goods, then this is realistic for partner companies. But experts believe that in several industries and nuclear are no exception while it is worth talking about the careful use of blockchain, it is advisable to implement it when working with already familiar suppliers.

That is, not to introduce the technology of the interaction between nodes that do not trust each other but to ensure the transparency of certified counterparties admitted to work. At the same time, a reliable, fast and secure protocol for the exchange of information between certain groups of system participants is required.

Blockchain can play an essential role in the process of energy distribution. Blockchain technology provides opportunities to optimize energy distribution. Using the example of other countries, he can talk about the viability of the system for distributing surplus electricity to households through common grids and, most importantly, the possibility of accounting for it.

