NEW MUSIC: Supreme Unbeing releases “YOU’LL NEVER MAKE IT” video

SUPREME UNBEING, a mysterious rock/metal band led by vocalist/prophet Zac Red who “acts as the physical form of our collective consciousness”, has assembled his fellow prophets D. Vine, Unknown and Al Mytee to shed some light over our present existence through the medium of heavy riffs, excellent heavy metal solos, and philosophically intriguing lyrics.

The first message, “You’ll Never Make It” is out now on all streaming platforms, tells a very precise story of the human quest to understand his own existence, from creation through the present. The title “You’ll Never Make It” can be interpreted both pessimistically, as many humans fail to reach outside of the psychological cage we are all fostered into since physical birth, or provocatively, as a challenge for those who will continue to transcend the boundaries of the never-ending struggles of life.

“YOU’LL NEVER MAKE IT” VIDEO WITH LYRICS

