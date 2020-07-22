NEW MUSIC: British musician Holly Humberstone releases “OVERKILL” video

Singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has announced that her debut EP will arrive on August 14th, 2020 Holly created the EP mostly at home in the old, withering country house that she grew up in. The self-titled release will include three new songs in addition to “Deep End” “Falling Asleep at the Wheel” and “OverKill,” her trio well received debut singles.

Holly could emerge as one of 2020’s breakthrough artists. Her dark and moody style of music is relatable, often embracing intense emotions and difficult conversations from mental health struggles to falling for someone for the first time.

The 20-year-old talent with only three songs, has amassed over 20 million streams and over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, sold out her first two headlining gigs at Omeara in London this November, and seen radioplay by BBC Radio 1, KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic, Beats 1, Triple J and more. She’s been championed by The NY Times, Clash, NME, BBC Introducing, Billboard, Coup De Main Magazine, been placed on NPR‘s New Music Friday playlist and Spotify‘s hugely influential TGIF playlist and even landed on the cover of Apple Music‘s coveted New Music Daily playlist.

