NEW MUSIC: Fun musicians the North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso release video single “FERRIS WHEEL”

Today, Sylvan Esso, the duo of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, have announced the release of their third full-length album Free Love, to be released September 25 and shared the music video for new song “Ferris Wheel.”

“It’s [Free Love] a record about being increasingly terrified of the world around you and looking inward to remember all the times when loving other people seemed so easy, so that you can find your way back to that place. This first single, Ferris Wheel, is about discovering your power and awkwardly figuring out how to wield it. It’s for the summer, it’s for you, we hope you like it.”

“At the heart of Sylvan Esso is this really fun argument,” says Amelia. “Nick wants things to sound unsettling, but I want you to take your shirt off and dance. We’re trying to make pop songs that aren’t on the radio, because they’re too weird. It’s a pop band, but we’re talking about complicated emotions.”

