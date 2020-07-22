Dermot Kennedy press photo jamiemoses288 Add Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn Arts & Culture • Featured • Music NEW MUSIC: Irish singer-songrwiter Dermot Kennedy releases video single “GIANTS” July 22, 2020jamiemoses288 The instant you hear it you recognize Dermon Kennedy has the quintessential Irish voice, so rich in tone and brimming with emotion. The Brit Award-nominated artist, coming off the heels of over 100 sold out live shows globally, will be doing one of the first virtual ticketed live concerts “Some Summer Night” on July 30th at London’s Natural History Museum. His debut album last year Without Fear was #1 in Ireland, Scotland and the UK, landed on the top 50 in 18 countries and established Kennedy as a rising star. GIANTS VIDEO WITH LYRICS Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... You may also like Arts & Culture • Featured Dear Auntie Answers Readers’ Questions on Love and Relationships July 22, 2020 Arts & Culture • Featured • Music NEW MUSIC: Fun musicians the North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso release video single “FERRIS WHEEL” July 22, 2020 Arts & Culture • Featured • Music NEW MUSIC: British musician Holly Humberstone releases “OVERKILL” video July 22, 2020 About the authorView All Posts jamiemoses288 Add Comment Click here to post a comment Leave a Reply Cancel reply Alex Malaise on Preparing Aspiring Chefs for the World of Cuisine Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn
Add Comment