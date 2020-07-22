NEW MUSIC: Irish singer-songrwiter Dermot Kennedy releases video single “GIANTS”

The instant you hear it you recognize Dermon Kennedy has the quintessential Irish voice, so rich in tone and brimming with emotion.

The Brit Award-nominated artist, coming off the heels of over 100 sold out live shows globally, will be doing one of the first virtual

live concerts “Some Summer Night” on July 30th at London’s Natural History Museum. His debut album last year Without Fear was #1 in Ireland, Scotland and the UK, landed on the top 50 in 18 countries and established Kennedy as a rising star.