NEW MUSIC: Las Vegas heavy metal band Invidia releases surprisingly meaningful video single “THE OTHER SIDE”

When you hear a heavy metal band fronted by signature deep growling vocals you expect lyrics about death, destruction or some dystopian fantasy. That’s not the case with Invidia’s new song “THE OTHER SIDE.” In fact, it is quite the opposite.

Unite despite all the hype of all our differences,

We fight to simply coexist but we need to understand

The end is coming imminent, we need to love our fellow man

No race, no hate, we are all exactly the same

Forgive unite despite all our differences

The song was written by former lead vocalist Travis Johnson.

“With everything that has gone on with recent events,” said Johnson, “I feel this song has even a stronger meaning than the day I wrote it, love prevails.”

