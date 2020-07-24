Newly released Episode Five of Bob Marley’s Legacy documentary

Today, episode five of Bob Marley’s Legacy documentary series continues with ‘Punky Reggae Party,‘ an insightful look back at Bob’s time in and impact on London and the rest of the United Kingdom. Dating back from the mid-’70s to this present day, ‘Punky Reggae Party’ explores how Bob’s music and ethos captured the Zeitgeist, detailing his signing to Chris Blackwell’s Island Records, and the welcomed arrival of his sound and the impact he had in the United Kingdom, especially the London-born children of the Windrush generation.

