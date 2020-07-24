NEW MUSIC: LA Indie avant-garde trio Ghost Tense Release New Single “GONE”

LA based indie/avant garde group Ghost Tense release their new single “Gone” with a live video performance. Ghost Tense is a trio, with members Marisa DeMeglio (electric guitar), Amber Singh (synth bass) and Torii Wolf (vocals, drums and guitar).
