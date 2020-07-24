NEW MUSIC: LA rapper Blueface releases animated video “RESPECT MY CRYPPIN'” featuring Snoop Dog

RESPECTY MY CRYPPIN’ LYRICS

Laudiano

(You already know

Stop playin’ with me

You gon’ respect the crippin’)

[Chorus: Blueface]

Give a fuck if he like it, but he gon’ respect this crippin’ (Scoop)

Yeah aight, it’s all fun and games ’til a nigga trippin’ (I’m finna trip him)

Mop the floor, hide the wet sign just to catch him slippin’ (Caught him slippin’)

Pull up, bounce out with a briefcase, it’s time to handle business (It’s time to handle business)

Give a fuck if he like it, but he gon’ respect this crippin’ (Scoop)

Yeah aight, it’s all fun and games ’til a nigga trippin’ (I’m finna trip him)

Mop the floor, hide the wet sign just to catch him slippin’ (Caught him slippin’)

Pull up, bounce out with a briefcase, it’s time to handle business (It’s time to handle business)

[Verse 1: Blueface]

Janky, baby, I just look like this, fuck a nigga mean? (Janky)

Play with my respect, leave him wetter than a dream (Wetter than a dream)

I’ll die for this shit baby, I’m a different breed (Yeah aight)

I never let the beef get cold, nigga, where’s the meat? (Where’s the meat?)

I’m an alpha male, ain’t no bitch in me (All alpha)

Grown ass man, feed my family (Feed my family)

Any nigga get in my way, I’ma feed him a Pedigree

I hold my own, baby, never need a nigga stand next to me (Nope, never)

Everybody a hot nigga ’til 12 pull up, get cold feet (Cold feet)

Stay by myself, ain’t gotta worry ’bout a nigga tellin’ (Nope)

Stay by myself, ain’t gotta worry ’bout a nigga jealous (Nope)

I don’t even like workin’ with niggas, baby, ’cause I’m hella selfish (Blueface, baby)

Big chains, pieces on pieces (Pieces)

That boy got on a necklace, yeah aight

Nigga talkin’ out his neck ’til I leave his ass neckless (Neckless)

It get tricky, fuck it, nigga finna get reckless, on the gang

[Chorus: Blueface]

Give a fuck if he like it, but he gon’ respect this crippin’ (Scoop)

Yeah aight, it’s all fun and games ’til a nigga trippin’ (I’m finna trip him)

Mop the floor, hide the wet sign just to catch him slippin’ (Caught him slippin’)

Pull up, bounce out with a briefcase, it’s time to handle business (It’s time to handle business)

Give a fuck if he like it, but he gon’ respect this crippin’ (Scoop)

Yeah aight, it’s all fun and games ’til a nigga trippin’ (I’m finna trip him)

Mop the floor, hide the wet sign just to catch him slippin’ (Caught him slippin’)

Pull up, bounce out with a briefcase, it’s time to handle business (It’s time to handle business)

[Verse 2: Snoop Dogg]

I shoulda known that this so bust-ass nigga wasn’t really with the Crip shit

Full court press make a nigga flip

Got his main bitch suckin’ on his big stick

Gotta see a little different just to see a crack

East side nigga with the hammer if a nigga wanna set trip

Fuckin’ with the Dogg will be your death wish

I’m knockin’ off everythin’ above your necklace

I take off quick and take your face off

Eighteen holes but I don’t play golf

Respect my crippin’, I’m a straight boss

And I do it for life with no days off

Tyin’ niggas up like a shoelace

Shootin’ like 2K, me and my nigga Blueface

On the block, makin’ the block hot

Big bag, back pocket, heater with the Crip flag, nigga, get back

[Chorus: Blueface]

Give a fuck if he like it, but he gon’ respect this crippin’ (Scoop)

Yeah aight, it’s all fun and games ’til a nigga trippin’ (I’m finna trip him)

Mop the floor, hide the wet sign just to catch him slippin’ (Caught him slippin’)

Pull up, bounce out with a briefcase, it’s time to handle business (It’s time to handle business)

Give a fuck if he like it, but he gon’ respect this crippin’ (Scoop)

Yeah aight, it’s all fun and games ’til a nigga trippin’ (I’m finna trip him)

Mop the floor, hide the wet sign just to catch him slippin’ (Caught him slippin’)

Pull up, bounce out with a briefcase, it’s time to handle business (It’s time to handle business)

