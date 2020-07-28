CBD Oil for Pain

With each passing day the popularity of CBD is growing in treating various medical disorders. Many studies have shown promising results in its ability to provide relief from different kinds of pains.

With the US federal government legalizing its consumption and many states following the suit, CBD products are offering a powerful alternative to the traditional medicines in managing various pain conditions including chronic pain, migraine, and pain related to other serious medical conditions like cancer.

However, we need to objectively look at all these claims before drawing any inference about the effectiveness of CBD in managing pain.

So, we would first look at the composition of CBD oil and its interaction with our internal body system. Thereafter, we would go through various research carried out in support of the pain-relieving properties of CBD oil.

Composition of CBD oil

CBD is the short form of cannabinoid. It belongs to the Cannabis Sativa species of plants. The plant contains over 100 different compounds. Apart from CBD, it contains THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), terpenes, phenolics, and phytochemicals, etc. CBD Fable blog has all the information you’ll ever need on cannabidiol and it’s compounds.

Though all the compounds present in the plant have their own properties, it is CBD and THC that has gained maximum popularity for different reasons.

Apart from many potential health benefits, THC also has psychoactive properties responsible for giving a high. However, CBD offers many medicinal properties without giving any psychoactive effects.

Hemp and Marijuana are the two most renowned plants of this species. Both these plants contain CBD and THC along with other compounds. The marijuana plant contains a high level of THC while hemp contains a high percentage of CBD with a very small amount of THC.

The CBD extracted from the plants is mixed with a suitable carrier oil to formulate CBD oil. Going forward, we would know about the effects of its interaction with our biological system.

How can CBD oil relieve pain?

To learn this we need to understand a bit about one of the most important physiological systems of the human body.

Endocannabinoid System

Human physiology has an endocannabinoid system (ECS). It is responsible for producing cannabinoids. It also has many cannabinoid receptors throughout the body cells. CB1 and CB2 are the two basic receptors constituting ECS.

CB1 receptors are mostly located in the central and peripheral nervous system while CB2 receptors are predominantly placed around the immune system. The cannabinoids released by the ECS binds with one of these receptors and influence different body functions including motor function, memory, appetite, pain-sensation, and nervous system, etc.

So, the internal endocannabinoid system regulates this entire mechanism without any external stimuli. However, we can also stimulate the internal EC system to generate similar results. And here does the role of CBD oil come in the picture.

Phytocannabinoids

Phytocannabinoids are the plant cannabinoids. CBD and THC extracted from hemp and marijuana fall in this category. So, if we consume these phytocannabinoids externally they would also bind with different receptors of the ECS and would have similar effects as of the cannabinoids produced by the human body.

And this exactly is the reason why medical scientists saw great potential in plant-based CBD products in offering relief from many medical ailments that can be controlled by influencing the ECS system. The sensation of pain is one such medical condition that was seen as an ailment that can potentially be treated with the help of phytocannabinoid like CBD.

Having understood the connection between ECS and CBD, we would now see what different studies say about the ability of CBD in relieving different types of pains.

Research Studies- Different Pain Conditions

Medical scientists have carried out a lot of studies on the effect of CBD on the pain-relieving mechanism of the human body. The following are some of those pain conditions where the application of CBD has shown promising results.

Chronic pain

The study conducted on the effects of CBD on chronic pain provided favorable evidence on its effectiveness. The compilation of several such reviews considered many preclinical and clinical studies to draw to the inference.

Another study substantiated the above outcomes. The study also inferred that there was no indication of developing tolerance against the effects of CBD. It means there would not be any need to increase the dosage over time.

Arthritis

In a study, a topical gel containing CBD was applied to rats suffering from arthritis. The treatment was continued for 4 days. The rats show a significant reduction in pain and inflammation.

Neuropathic pain

This is a rare pain condition that occurs in the sensory nervous system. The scientists compiled more than 15 past studies conducted on the effectiveness of various medicines derived from cannabis. A 2018 study indicated that CBD has the ability to combat pain caused by neuropathic pain in the nervous system.

Side Effects

Though the studies in this area are not yet comprehensive, yet short term results do not indicate serious side effects of consuming CBD. However, one study shows that consumption of CBD can lead to fatigue & diarrhea, and can also impact appetite & weight, etc.

Besides, it can also interfere with other medications and reduce their effectiveness or cause adverse side effects. Therefore, until enough research is available about the effectiveness of CBD and its side effects, it is recommended to consult a physician before consuming CBD oil.

Also, you should always look for a high-quality CBD brand like the CBDistillery to buy your supplies. If you want discounts you can check out CBDistillery discount offers here.

Final Words

So, we observed many scientific studies showing favorable results on the effectiveness of CBD in treating various pain conditions. Further, these scientific studies have also encouraged law enforcement authorities to recognize CBD oil as a safe alternative in treating different medical conditions. However, it would be wise of you to consult a doctor before opting for any CBD supplement for managing any pain condition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



