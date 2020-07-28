Cisco 300-420 Dumps: Ultimate Guide to Network Administration Career!

The inevitable change is finally here. In early 2020, Cisco introduced a new certification track that focuses on specific technologies and job roles. Under the new program, learners can take their careers in whatever direction they want by customizing their training to match such goals. But the biggest question is, are you prepared for massive transformation in the Cisco curriculum? Today, we put together a short guide to the new Cisco 300-420 exam. Are you ready to make a difference in your final assessment with Certbolt.com ? Let’s dive into this Cisco exam details.

Changes to Cisco CCNP Training

Most CCNP certifications were retired in early 2020, paving the way for a new set of credentials aimed at validating skills at the professional level. There are no official requisites for enrolling in the new Cisco CCNP training. However, learners must attempt two exams to complete their training. These include a core technology assessment and a concentration test that emphasizes key knowledge areas. Here’s the summarized list of the new CCNP badges in 2020:

CCNP Enterprise;

CCNP Security;

CCNP Service Provider;

CCNP Data Center;

CCNP Collaboration;

Now our focus will be on the CCNP Enterprise certification, which requires passing two assessments, the core one that goes with code 350-401 and one of the six concentration exams to your liking. In the next part, we’ll cover more details of one of them, 300-420 by code.

Cisco 300-420: Test Overview

As you already know, the Cisco CCIE Enterprise Certification Practice Test Questions , Designing Cisco Enterprise Networks (ENSLD), is one concentration exam that certifies learners pursuing the CCNP Enterprise certification and that will last for 90 minutes. This assessment reinforces the knowledge of enterprise design under the following exam objectives:

SDA;

Network Services;

Security Services;

WAN;

Advanced Enterprise Campus Networks;

Scheduling Your 300-420

To register for your exam, you must create a Pearson VUE account. Then, sign in to your account and choose the Proctored Exams category. Enter the test code, 300-420, and follow the steps to complete your registration. Of course, you must pay the assessment fee which may vary depending on your location. Currently, this test is only offered in its English and Japanese versions.

CCNP Enterprise Certification Benefits

The CCNP Enterprise certification is intended to prepare you for the modern-day professional-level IT jobs. It makes an exciting option if you want to skill up and climb the corporate ladder. As one of the most respected badges in IT, this learning path not only fulfills your monetary needs but also validates your knowledge of emerging technologies such as programmability and automation. So, if you want to get ahead in your career and distinguish yourself from the rest, get Cisco certified.

Bottom Line

In a typical Cisco fashion, the new badges are intended to prepare learners for exciting professional-level jobs in IT. Of course, Cisco couldn't make a change to its top tier program without first retiring a few certifications. That means the new certification is one of the most respected certifications in the IT job market.

