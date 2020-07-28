Frank LLoyd Wright’s MARTIN HOUSE Reopening Update

On Thursday, July 16, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House opened the doors to guests for the first time since mid-March. Staff, volunteers, and visitors have been following all of the new safety guidelines, and they continue to enhance our procedures as we move forward.

Here is what’s happening now at the estate:

Private tours (including landscape tours) are available for those in the same household or social circle.

(including landscape tours) are available for those in the same household or social circle. Self-guided tours are available Thursday through Sunday and select Monday evenings.

are available Thursday through Sunday and select Monday evenings. The Museum Store is open to the public during tours.

Just Announced: Private Twilight Tours Expert docents will lead you and your private group on a magical experience of the estate as the sun goes down. This seasonal tour offering begins Thursday, July 30 for up to eight guests from the same household or social circle. 48-hour reservations are required.

