TUE JULY 28- WNED Classical: BPO performs three thrilling works by Wagner and Bruckner!

Our BPO plays Wagner’s Ride of the Valkyries and Siegfried’s Rhine Journey; and Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4

Tune in for the archival live concert broadcast on WNED Classical tonight Tuesday, July 28 at 7pm!

This week’s program features two works by Wagner: his famous Ride of the Valkyries and his heroic Siegfried’s Rhine Journey; and Bruckner’s grand Symphony No. 4, inspired by the music of Richard Wagner. This week’s broadcast was originally performed and recorded on May 6, 2017, and November 12, 2016.

These archived concert recordings will be available each Tuesday at 7pm for the next several weeks by tuning in to 94.5 FM, or by streaming at wned.org/classical, via the WNED Classical mobile app, or by listening to WNED Classical on a smart device.

Enhance your listening experience with Maestro Falletta's "Musically Speaking" program highlights

