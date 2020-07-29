How I Stole $2.8M as a Teenager

VICE is showing a series of candid interviews that relive some of the most audacious scams and fraudulent stunts of our time from the mouths of the perpetrators themselves. Whether it’s money, fame or simply an addiction to lying, we find out what motivated these tricksters and whether the highs, lows and ramifications were worth it in the end.

In this episode of Fakes, Frauds & Scammers, we meet Elliot Castro who as a teenager stole £2.5m through credit card fraud and blasted the lot on Rolex watches, cars, top-end restaurants and five-star hotels in every country in Europe. But it wasn’t long before his champagne lifestyle would spell his downfall.

