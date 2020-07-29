Black Pumas video grab
NEW MUSIC: Black Pumas release great live video of ‘CONFINES”

July 29, 2020
jamiemoses288

Black Pumas’ live session of “COLORS” is a huge viral hit on YouTube, with nearly 27 million views and hit #1 at AAA Radio, streamed over 60 million times. The band nominated for Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Today they share a new video of the live version of “CONFINES” that appears on the upcoming

Deluxe Edition of Their Grammy-Nominated Breakout Self-Titled Debut Album. “CONFINES” also features a wonderful string quartet in addition to the standard band line up of bass, drums, keyboards and two guitars and back up singers.


