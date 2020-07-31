NEW MUSIC: R&B icon BRANDY releases new album “b7,” and single “BORDERLINE” Today!

GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Brandy releases her highly anticipated seventh studio album, b7, today. This 15-track confessional is her most personal to date as she debuts her writing skills for the first time.
The album also features Daniel Caesar on the GRAMMY-nominated single “Love Again,” which has garnered over 85 Million streams worldwide, Chance The Rapper, and her daughter Sy-rai Smith who appears on the single “High Heels” and background vocals for “Baby Mama.” The album is available now at all physical and digital retailers.
Also today, she releases the video for her new single “Borderline.”
“This is my most personal album to date,” says Brandy. “Every song tells a story.”
BORDERLINE LYRICS
You’re sorry, you’re sorry (Sorry)
What would you do if you’re alone? (Yeah)
Would you think about me?
I know there’s something wrong with you
On my mind all the time
It is what it is
Feelin’ crazy (Feelin’)
Wanna be with me deep down (Deep down)
You can feel it, you can’t help it, baby
I’ll give you this heart of mine
[Chorus]
Ooh
I’m on the borderline, yeah yeah (Oh)
Ooh
Don’t wanna be schizo this time (Oh)
Never ever cheat, never lie to me
I’m the most jealous girl (Girl)
In the whole wide world (World)
Don’t you ever hurt me
I’ll change on you
I will do, me and you, how
[Verse 2]
Cause I’m falling in love all alone (Oh, I)
Come on home
Never treat me the same, I ain’t the same
I’m like nobody else
Oh (Ooh)
[Chorus]
I’m on the borderline, yeah yeah (Oh)
Ooh
I don’t wanna be schizo this time (Oh)
Never ever cheat, never lie to me
I’m the most jealous girl (Girl)
In the whole wide world (Don’t you ever)
Don’t you ever hurt me
I’ll change on you (Oh, I will do)
I will do, me and you, how
[Verse 3]
I’m so dangerous, baby
I need you to see
Believe what you see
Feel what I feel
And my feelings don’t die
It’s why I cry (Cry)
I need to heal
Got another lady, havin’ a baby
Goin’ crazy, but I’ll be your friend, baby
Take what I can, baby
But then I couldn’t take no chances
Karma is a bitch, baby
[Chorus]
Ooh
I’m on the borderline, yeah yeah (Oh)
Ooh (Ooh)
I don’t wanna be schizo this time (Schizo this time, ah)
Never ever cheat, never lie to me
I’m the most jealous girl (Girl)
In the whole wide world (In the whole wide world)
Don’t you ever hurt me
I’ll change on you
I will do, me and you, how
[Verse 4]
Heart drops to the floor
‘Cause there’s no you and I
Maybe in another lifetime (Right place)
Caught me at the wrong time (Wrong time)
In the end, I’m the only one
Gon’ get torn apart (Oh)
In the end, I’m the only one (That’s gonna)
Gon’ be torn apart
[Chorus]
Ooh
I’m on the borderline, yeah yeah (Oh)
Ooh (Ooh)
I don’t wanna be schizo this time (Ah)
Never ever cheat, never lie to me (Woo)
I’m the most jealous girl (Girl)
In the whole wide world
Don’t you ever hurt me
I’ll go crazy (Ah)
[Outro]
We can’t cross the line
Borderline
Schizo this time
We can’t cross the line
Borderline
Schizo this time
We can’t cross the line
Borderline
Schizo this time
We can’t cross the line
Add Comment