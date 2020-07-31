NEW MUSIC: R&B icon BRANDY releases new album “b7,” and single “BORDERLINE” Today!

GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Brandy releases her highly anticipated seventh studio album, b7 , today. This 15-track confessional is her most personal to date as she debuts her writing skills for the first time.

The album also features Daniel Caesar on the GRAMMY-nominated single “Love Again,” which has garnered over 85 Million streams worldwide, Chance The Rapper, and her daughter Sy-rai Smith who appears on the single “High Heels” and background vocals for “Baby Mama.” The album is available now at all physical and digital retailers.

Also today, she releases the video for her new single “Borderline.”

“This is my most personal album to date,” says Brandy. “Every song tells a story.”

BORDERLINE LYRICS

You’re sorry, you’re sorry (Sorry)

What would you do if you’re alone? (Yeah)

Would you think about me?

I know there’s something wrong with you

On my mind all the time

It is what it is

Feelin’ crazy (Feelin’)

Wanna be with me deep down (Deep down)

You can feel it, you can’t help it, baby

I’ll give you this heart of mine

[Chorus]

Ooh

I’m on the borderline, yeah yeah (Oh)

Ooh

Don’t wanna be schizo this time (Oh)

Never ever cheat, never lie to me

I’m the most jealous girl (Girl)

In the whole wide world (World)

Don’t you ever hurt me

I’ll change on you

I will do, me and you, how

[Verse 2]

Cause I’m falling in love all alone (Oh, I)

Come on home

Never treat me the same, I ain’t the same

I’m like nobody else

Oh (Ooh)

[Chorus]

I’m on the borderline, yeah yeah (Oh)

Ooh

I don’t wanna be schizo this time (Oh)

Never ever cheat, never lie to me

I’m the most jealous girl (Girl)

In the whole wide world (Don’t you ever)

Don’t you ever hurt me

I’ll change on you (Oh, I will do)

I will do, me and you, how

[Verse 3]

I’m so dangerous, baby

I need you to see

Believe what you see

Feel what I feel

And my feelings don’t die

It’s why I cry (Cry)

I need to heal

Got another lady, havin’ a baby

Goin’ crazy, but I’ll be your friend, baby

Take what I can, baby

But then I couldn’t take no chances

Karma is a bitch, baby

[Chorus]

Ooh

I’m on the borderline, yeah yeah (Oh)

Ooh (Ooh)

I don’t wanna be schizo this time (Schizo this time, ah)

Never ever cheat, never lie to me

I’m the most jealous girl (Girl)

In the whole wide world (In the whole wide world)

Don’t you ever hurt me

I’ll change on you

I will do, me and you, how

[Verse 4]

Heart drops to the floor

‘Cause there’s no you and I

Maybe in another lifetime (Right place)

Caught me at the wrong time (Wrong time)

In the end, I’m the only one

Gon’ get torn apart (Oh)

In the end, I’m the only one (That’s gonna)

Gon’ be torn apart

[Chorus]

Ooh

I’m on the borderline, yeah yeah (Oh)

Ooh (Ooh)

I don’t wanna be schizo this time (Ah)

Never ever cheat, never lie to me (Woo)

I’m the most jealous girl (Girl)

In the whole wide world

Don’t you ever hurt me

I’ll go crazy (Ah)

[Outro]

We can’t cross the line

Borderline

Schizo this time

We can’t cross the line

Borderline

Schizo this time

We can’t cross the line

Borderline

Schizo this time

We can’t cross the line

