WizTheMc, has released a music video of his break-out hit single “For A Minute.” With nearly 4M streams on Spotify alone and placements in playlists like Good Vibes, Anti-Pop, Lorem, Front Left, and Alternative Hip Hop.

21-year-old WizTheMC was born in Cape Town but raised in Germany, and is gifted in multiple languages and able to move between genres, from reflective hip-hop to the brightest iteration of pop.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...