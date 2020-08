multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning music icon Lil Wayne releases the vibrant visual for his latest track “Thug Life” feat. Jay Jones & Gudda Gudda and co-produced by Ty Dolla $ign and Dante. Directed by Ricky Willis, the music video takes place at a skatepark and features animation by Wayne & Olivia Cohen, as well as additional filming by Spanish Mike.

