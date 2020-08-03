NEW MUSIC: Rod Wave releases video single “FREESTYLE”

Rod Wave’s rap game continues today with the release of his new video “Freestyle.” Directed by TRUFilms In the video Wave revels in his success and enjoys his victory lap.

Pipe that shit up TnTYeah, you know, this shit like practiceThis just practice

Yeah

Six million cash in my stash, I was waitin’ for this day to come

I’m on my tour bus right now, on my way to another one

Who got that brand new Bentley truck? I’m tryna order one

Soon as I get me one, I’ma rim it up, and tint it up

Tried to tell my momma she don’t gotta work no job

But she the one who taught her baby boy to hustle hard

Said “Don’t you never put your trust in men, believe in God”

Say it’s some shit from way back in the day, that left her scarred

And these niggas love to hate, they rather go blind than see me winnin’

I just did the dash in a Maserati engine (Vroom)

Been all around the world, I met all kind of women

Took me to have my own kid to see it different

Shoutout to all my niggas trappin’, livin’ tax free

These days it’s seven figures when they tax me

I can’t complain, I came straight off the back streets

Can’t explain how I feel, I’m just happy I’m here

Okay, hard to tell a nigga not to shine (Shine)

Yeah, when all he know was hard times

Super futuristic coupe, 2025

Engine came in the trunk, the only reason he’s alive

And I got it out the mud

I always knew this day would come, yeah

They don’t know nothin’ ’bout where we was (What else?)

Finally ran it up

Ran it up, yeah (Yeah)

Ran it up, yeah

Look, look

Ran it up, woah, woah, yeah

Ran it up, ran it up, ran it up

Yeah

(Ran it up, ran it up, ran it up)

(Ran it up, ran it up, ran it up)