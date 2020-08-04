NEW MUSIC: Opioid Fundraising Tribute to the late Bradley Nowell of Sublime

LAW Records, in conjunction with The Nowell Family Foundation, are due to release a very special compilation, The House That Bradley Built, on September 4th, 2020. The new compilation features never-before-released acoustic covers from the catalogue of Bradley Nowell’s band, Sublime, performed by 20+ bands. Profits from the record will go to The Nowell Family Foundation to build Bradley’s House, a rehab center in Southern California named after the late Sublime frontman Bradley James Nowell.

“Bradley James Nowell died of a heroin overdose on May 25, 1996. It was a devastating loss for his family, friends and fans,” comments Jim Nowell, Bradley’s father. “From this pain, came a burning desire to help others who battle with opioid addiction to overcome the disease before it takes their lives. That’s why we started the Nowell Family Foundation,” he states.

The Nowell Family Foundation has a mission to build and sustain Bradley’s House, a 6-bed opioid recovery center for economically disadvantaged and struggling musicians, and to offer free services while musicians recover. Jim “Papa” Nowell reflects, “The vision for Bradley’s House is to create a place of hope and healing for people in the music industry. A place where creativity can be an outlet for transformation. A place where passion can be a motivation for change. A place where music can be a source of strength.” With the new compilation, The House That Bradley Built, musicians donated their time and music to take a stand against opioid addiction and to help support those battling addiction.