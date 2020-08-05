Kenshi Yonezu facebook photo
NEW MUSIC: Japanese singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu releases video “CAMPANELLA”

August 5, 2020
jamiemoses288

After over 2 years, Japanese singer-songwriter and music producer, Kenshi Yonezu, has officially released his long-awaited 5th studio album, STRAY SHEEP; along with a music video for “Campanella”.  The video was just released last night and already has well over 2 million views.

On August 7, Yonezu takes to the Main Stage in a Fortnite video premiere event created exclusively for Party Royale! Kenshi takes you on a sonic journey through singles hot off his new  album “STRAY SHEEP” along with other favorites.

Stray Sheep album cover

