NEW MUSIC: LA artist Deradorian releases video single ‘MASK OF YESTERDAY’

Deradoorian’s new album Find the Sun is a record intended to be felt as much as it is heard. “I think it would be cool if people lay on the floor to listen to it, and let it go through their bodies,” she says. “Being in that kind of space of awareness making it, I hope it evokes a physical reaction for people…that has so much to do with frequencies, vibrational relationships in sound.” As a Vedic astrologer, this is a focus of her readings, the way our brains and bodies work in concert, and how that is completely spiritual. We are nothing without our bodies.

Today Deradoorian has shared “Mask of Yesterday”, the final pre-release track before her new album Find The Sun is released on September 18.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



