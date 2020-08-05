The Blues Podcast New episode with Warren Haynes

Since The Blues Podcast started in February 2020, it has launched episodes on the last Tuesday of every month. Past guests have included everyone from the queen of modern blues Beth Hart and guitarslinger Walter Trout to world famous pedal steel player Robert Randolph.

This month’s guest is none other than the legendary guitarist, singer and songwriter Warren Haynes. He discusses everything from his musical heroes and his first guitar, to his experience joining the Allman Brothers Band and his many guest appearances. With so much to say, the episode is split into two parts, with the final part launching in September.

The Blues Podcast is presented by the inimitable Big Boy Bloater – the current drive time presenter for Feedback Radio and former host of the popular Blues Magazine Show for Team Rock Radio. The naturally charming Big Boy Bloater knows what makes musicians tick and how to get inside their head, which is what makes The Blues Podcast so special – to find out about the person behind the music. It’s a chat amongst friends where they sit down and chew the fat of life and what has shaped them into who they are.

The Blues Podcast is available on a number of platforms such as Apple Podcast/iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcast, YouTube, and PodBean between audio and video format on the last Tuesday of every month.

The Blues Podcast online:

YouTube: youtube.com/channel/ UCf8ePDsTiKRjvcmKUjDGYZg

Facebook: facebook.com/ TheBluesPodcastOfficial

Instagram: instagram.com/ thebluespodcastofficial

