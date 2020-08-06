NEW MUSIC: The Pineapple Thief releases new video single “VERSIONS OF THE TRUTH”

The Pineapple Thief have shared their new single, ‘Versions Of The Truth’, the title track and latest single to be taken from their upcoming album, out on September 4th.

A sweeping and expansive track the single arrives alongside a similarly sparse and atmospheric video.

“This track probably doesn’t need too much in the way of explanation,” says frontman Bruce Soord. “I came up with the title when we started writing the record back in October 2018. At the time, the world around me seemed to be losing respect for ‘the truth’. Any version of the truth, it seemed, was fair game as long as it got you what or where you wanted. I never expected the song to be even more pertinent today.

