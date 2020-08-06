NEW MUSIC: Black Pumas perform the chart topping hit “FIRE” on Jimmy Fallon show

Black Pumas returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night with a dazzling new performance of their single “Fire.” Just this week, “Fire” hit #1 at Triple A Radio, making it the band’s second single (after “Colors”) to top the chart. Last night marked Black Pumas’ second appearance on Fallon in 2020, following their studio performance of “Colors” in January.

Black Pumas, the duo of frontman/songwriter Eric Burton and producer/guitarist Adrian Quesada, recently announced a deluxe version of their Grammy-nominated self-titled debut album, due out August 28 digitally and October 9 physically. Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) is available for pre-order HERE

