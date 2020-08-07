NEW MUSIC: Swedish songstress Elliphant releases video single “HAD ENOUGH”

American-Swedish Recording artist Elliphant debuted her new single “Had Enough” today, marking the first taste from her forthcoming album produced by Grammy winner Mark Rankin (Adele, Florence and the Machine). The track finds the singer-songwriter in self-reflection.

“Imagine that you walk into a shitty pub and see yourself sitting alone in the bar, miserable and drunk,” says Elliphant. “You’ve definitely had enough, so you walk up and try to talk some sense into yourself. But it’s not the easiest thing to get through. Sometimes in life, the smoke gets so thick that you can’t see it’s actually yourself making the fire. ‘Had Enough’ is about waking up to a destructive self, facing it and making a change.”

Last month, Elliphant released “Uterus” which was recorded in one take with an accompanying fideo featuring a proudly pregnant Elliphant.

