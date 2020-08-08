NEW MUSIC: South African rapper Nasty C releases video “PALM TREES” from new album

Rising South African rapper Nasty C announces August 28 release of new album ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER. The latest single from the album is “Palm Trees.”

In July, Nasty C teamed up for a collaboration with Tip “T.I.” Harris for “They Don’t” a powerful track created by the rappers in the wake of global unrest over rampant police brutality and racial injustice following the murder of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer.

They don’t want me to win, they don’t want me to eatThey don’t want to see a young black man succeedThey don’t want to see me take my brothers out of the streetsThey don’t want meThey don’t want me to sleep, they don’t want me to dreamThey don’t want to see my people livin’ good and at easeThey wanna lock ’em all up and then get rid of the keysWe ain’t never free

I’m grateful for life and the prize I reap

Every day and every night, I get on my knees

And I pray for my guys and they families

Hope the Lord hear me

I can only imagine the pain and the grief

From the innocent mothers with all the shit they had to see

When you lose the ones you love to the fuckin’ police, it cuts deep

When Heaven calls and the angels do they job

We start to question God like we could play His part

It gets so fuckin’ hard, we can’t escape the dark

It’s hatred in my heart for the ones who left this scar

But everything will be alright soon

I just wanna let you know ain’t nothin’ like you

We live and die, that’s always been the cycle

I promise it wasn’t about you

When you make it to Heaven, give me your eyes, dude

Watch over me closely ’til it’s my time too

The only thing I can do is turn to the Bible

And do my best to help your family ’cause they’re mine too

But they don’t want me to win, they don’t want me to eat

They don’t want to see a young black man succeed

They don’t want to see me take my brothers out of the streets

They don’t want me

They don’t want me to sleep, they don’t want me to dream

They don’t want to see my people livin’ good and at ease

They wanna lock ’em all up and then get rid of the keys

We ain’t never free

[T.I.:]

How could you blame as many sisters and brothers die?

If they answer to it go and start another fire

Guess they gotta do it, has to show objection to it

God bless ’em, no direction, out there gettin’ to it

2020, guess it’s the year of the burn, consequences you earned

To build this nation that you hate me in, the karma’s returned

Well, that’s a stupid question, when will you learn?

You never will, word to George Floyd, Emmett Till, and Sean Bell

Guess they’d rather see us all in civil unrest

Than to go and make some fuckin’ arrests, fuck is that?

Well, after that, here’s to getting exactly what you expect

How you ‘posed to serve and protect with your knee on my neck?

Look, it ain’t hard to see you not for me, the cycle of atrocity

Blew your cover when there about to be some reciprocity

I’m with the cause, and it’s gon’ be whatever it got to be (Uh-uh)

Uh-huh, but vandalizin’ buildings, that’s just not for me

But even still, if I’ma be real with you, no fuckin’ joke

Best thing I seen, that police station goin’ up in smoke

Hmm, felt like vindication for so many folks (For real)

Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, and so many more

[Nasty C:]

They don’t want me to win, they don’t want me to eat

They don’t want to see a young black man succeed

They don’t want to see me take my brothers out of the streets

They don’t want me

They don’t want me to sleep, they don’t want me to dream

They don’t want to see my people livin’ good and at ease

They wanna lock ’em all up and then get rid of the keys

We ain’t never free

Ayy, hold my hand, mama, I’m here for you

They think they took your son, but they put him right next to you

You the strongest thing on this earth, you unbreakable

Plus you brought him into this earth and you raised him too

Take a second off every day and get comfortable

Celebrate yourself for a change ’cause you never do

With all the pressure from society, you always hiding

Go outside and show the world a better you

I know you worried sick about if I’ma make it home this evening

You know ’cause of my color, life ain’t gon’ be easy

But I’ma be okay if I tell God I need Him

That’s what you taught me without even knowing you teaching

See what I’m tryna say is you the furthest from weak

And I sing your praises because you a G

You made me and made the world a better place for your seeds

How the fuck could anybody take ’em away from they queen?

Uh