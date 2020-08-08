NEW MUSIC; The Dodies Release Imaginative New Animated Video For Single “ALIEN”

THE DODIES are a young garage rock duo from the southern desert of Israel. Yoni Avittan fronts the band as lead vocalist and guitarist, as Ran Aronson sings backing vocals while simultaneously playing bass lines on keyboard with one hand and playing the entire drum kit with the other.

“The last few months’ unfortunate events have given us a lot of unexpected free time,” said So we decided to use that time and make something we had never attempted before – making an animated music video. At first, the song Alien may sound intense for the cartoons we created. But the more you watch the video, the more you realize it fits the song perfectly. Thanks to all the nuances we worked on for months, the final result accurately captures what The Dodies are all about. This is, without a doubt, the most ambitious video we have made.”

ALIEN LYRICS

Hole in the ground is dragging me down

And I won’t resist

The son of god if you’re not a fraud

Then save me from this

I don’t know why you’re making me try

Not that kind of guy

Nothing in common

Killing the common people tonight

It’s wrong

Never did belong

All my life honey

Alien baby

Yeah

She’s a success as a pessimist

It’s our time to shine

Wish that I had a future so I

Could change back my mind

Left is for Satan, sitting and waiting

Something should come

Wind in my face

A sign I embrace

The superstition

It’s wrong

Never did belong

All my life honey

Alien baby

Yeah

